Focus Minerals Reports Strong Gold Production

October 27, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Focus Minerals Ltd (AU:FML) has released an update.

Focus Minerals Ltd reported strong quarterly performance with the processing of a record 338,057 tonnes of ore at the Three Mile Hill plant. The company sold 7,720 ounces of gold and 691 ounces of silver credits, benefiting from favorable pricing. Despite a temporary halt in mining due to a pit wall slip, operations resumed with plans to enhance their mining infrastructure and initiate underground developments at Bonnie Vale.

