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FNGO

FNGO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

April 20, 2026 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of the MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN ETF (Symbol: FNGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.89, changing hands as low as $111.70 per share. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average: MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FNGO's low point in its 52 week range is $57.0201 per share, with $140.8688 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.50.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Waste Management Dividend Stocks
 ANDE Price Target
 Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Waste Management Dividend Stocks-> ANDE Price Target-> Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average-> More articles by this source->

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