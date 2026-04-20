FNGO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN ETF (Symbol: FNGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.89, changing hands as low as $111.70 per share. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNGO's low point in its 52 week range is $57.0201 per share, with $140.8688 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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