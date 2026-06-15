FNF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/16/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FNF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FNF's low point in its 52 week range is $42.78 per share, with $61.4025 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.82.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FNF makes up 3.91% of the Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (Symbol: SMCF) which is trading up by about 0.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding FNF).
In Monday trading, Fidelity National Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.
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Further FNF Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.