Fnac Darty’s Strategic Acquisition of Unieuro Approved

Fnac Darty has obtained authorization from the European Commission for its acquisition of Unieuro, a move set to establish a powerhouse in consumer electronics and related sectors across Southern and Western Europe. This strategic acquisition is poised to create an entity with over 10 billion euros in revenue, 30,000 employees, and more than 1,500 retail outlets. The completion of this transaction marks a significant consolidation in the European retail market.

