Fnac Darty Extends Offer to Unieuro Shareholders

November 05, 2024 — 04:18 am EST

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.

Fnac Darty has successfully secured 71.5% of Unieuro’s share capital and is offering remaining shareholders an attractive deal of €9.0 in cash plus 0.1 Fnac Darty shares, representing a significant premium on Unieuro’s previous stock price. The offer period has been extended until November 8, 2024, allowing more Unieuro shareholders to join under the same favorable terms. This strategic aggregation presents a unique opportunity for investors to capitalize on enhanced value.

