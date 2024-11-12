Fnac Darty and Ruby Secure Majority Stake in Unieuro

Unieuro S.p.A. (IT:UNIR) has released an update.

Fnac Darty and Ruby Equity Investment have successfully acquired 91.15% of Unieuro’s share capital, leading to the delisting of Unieuro shares. Shareholders participating in the offer will receive a combination of cash and newly issued Fnac Darty shares. This acquisition marks a significant shift in Unieuro’s ownership structure, appealing to investors interested in mergers and acquisitions.

