FMY Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/1/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/1/26, First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (Symbol: FMY) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.065, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of FMY's recent stock price of $11.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when FMY shares open for trading on 5/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FMY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMY's low point in its 52 week range is $11.40 per share, with $12.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.04.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, First Trust Mortgage Income Fund shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

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