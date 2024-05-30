News & Insights

FMR LLC Increases Stake in TGS Nopec Geophysical

May 30, 2024 — 02:39 pm EDT

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

FMR LLC has disclosed an acquisition of voting rights in TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA, crossing the threshold on May 29th, 2024, to now hold a total of 5.11% in shares and 5.04% in voting rights. This change represents a slight increase from their previous notification, indicating a growing interest in the geophysical company.

