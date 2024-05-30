FMR LLC Increases Stake in TGS Nopec Geophysical

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

FMR LLC has disclosed an acquisition of voting rights in TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA, crossing the threshold on May 29th, 2024, to now hold a total of 5.11% in shares and 5.04% in voting rights. This change represents a slight increase from their previous notification, indicating a growing interest in the geophysical company.

For further insights into GB:0MSJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.