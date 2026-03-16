Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF, which added 11,700,000 units, or a 8.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FMDE, in morning trading today Howmet Aerospace is up about 2.1%, and Western Digital is higher by about 3.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TRUC ETF, which added 40,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: FMDE, TRUC: Big ETF Inflows

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