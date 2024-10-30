FMC's Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q3 on Higher Volumes

FMC Corporation FMC logged earnings of 52 cents per share in third-quarter 2024. This compares favorably with a loss of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 69 cents, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents.



Revenues were $1,065.4 million, up around 9% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,030.5 million.



The top line in the reported quarter was driven by a 17% year-over-year rise in volumes. This was partly offset by a 5% price decline and a 3% currency headwind.



The company benefited from volume growth and lower costs from restructuring actions in the reported quarter. FMC saw strong volume growth in Latin America and North America, partly masked by lower pricing driven by Latin America due to challenging market conditions in Brazil and Argentina.

FMC’s Regional Sales Performance

In North America, sales climbed 48% year over year to $236 million in the quarter on higher volumes. It was above the consensus estimate of $205.9 million.



Latin American sales saw an 8% year-over-year increase to $504 million in the reported quarter, primarily due to higher volumes that more than offset weak pricing in Brazil and Argentina. It beat the consensus estimate of $484.2 million.



In Asia, revenues declined 10% compared to the previous year to $187 million, hurt by lower volumes and reduced prices. It was above the consensus estimate of $174.7 million.



EMEA saw a 7% year-over-year sales decline to $139 million in the reported quarter due to registration losses. It missed the consensus estimate of $155.5 million.

FMC’s Financials

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $416.7 million, down roughly 12% sequentially. Long-term debt was $3,026.8 million, flat sequentially.



The company generated cash from operations of $160 million and free cash flow of $132 million in the third quarter.

FMC’s Guidance

FMC sees revenues between $4.33 billion and $4.44 billion for 2024, indicating a 2% decline at the midpoint compared to 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $885-$915 million, suggesting an 8% decline at the midpoint compared to the prior year. Adjusted earnings are now forecast in the band of $3.16-$3.52 per share, reflecting a 12% year-over-year decline at the midpoint. Full-year free cash flow is anticipated to be $400-$500 million.



FMC also forecasts fourth-quarter revenues to be between $1.3 billion to $1.41 billion, reflecting a 19% increase at the midpoint compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $321-$351 million, indicating a 32% rise versus the prior-year period’s levels. Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of $1.47-$1.83 in the fourth quarter, calling for a 54% rise at the midpoint compared with fourth-quarter 2023 levels.

FMC Stock’s Price Performance

FMC’s shares have gained 13.1% in the past year against the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 7.7% rise.



FMC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



