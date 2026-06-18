FMC and Corteva Partner to Expand Access to Rimisoxafen Technology

FMC Corporation FMC and Corteva, Inc. have announced a co-exclusive strategic supply and license agreement to expand access to FMC’s rimisoxafen herbicide technology across North and South America. The collaboration is expected to help herbicide-resistant weed management solutions for corn and soybean markets while adding to the portfolios of these two leading global agricultural science and innovation companies.

Under the agreement, FMC will retain ownership of rimisoxafen and supply the active ingredient to Corteva. Both companies will independently develop and commercialize exclusive premix formulations for corn and soybean markets throughout the region. Corteva will make an initial prepayment of $200 million for future product supply.

Rimisoxafen has been recognized by the Herbicide Resistance Action Committee as the industry’s first dual mode of action herbicide. Its unique design provides a higher barrier to resistance development compared to traditional single-mode of action products.

The partnership will play a critical role in broadening access to this groundbreaking innovation to control threats to crop yields and farm profitability. Pending regulatory approvals, the first commercial sales of rimisoxafen-based products are anticipated by the end of the decade. The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to providing sustainable and effective weed management solutions for farmers across the Americas.

FMC shares have plunged 71.3% over the past year against the industry’s 2.9% growth.



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FMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Dow Inc. DOW and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB and DOW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 180.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOW’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a rise of 377.66% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. DOW’sshares have gained 14.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.