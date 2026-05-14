Flywire (FLYW) Price Target Increased by 11.92% to 18.48

The average one-year price target for Flywire (NasdaqGS:FLYW) has been revised to $18.48 / share. This is an increase of 11.92% from the prior estimate of $16.51 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.72 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.71% from the latest reported closing price of $15.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 220 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flywire. This is an decrease of 149 owner(s) or 40.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLYW is 0.27%, an increase of 59.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.73% to 116,333K shares. The put/call ratio of FLYW is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 11,750K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,620K shares , representing an increase of 18.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 24.36% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 6,173K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 21.25% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 5,786K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares , representing an increase of 28.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 56.28% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,299K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,421K shares , representing an increase of 16.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 39.54% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,044K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company.

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