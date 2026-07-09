BioTech
VTAK

Flyte Partners With LifeVac To Equip Every Vision Jet With Life-Saving Device

July 09, 2026 — 01:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Flyte, Inc., the regional air mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK), announced a strategic partnership with LifeVac to equip its fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets with LifeVac's airway clearance device for choking emergencies.

The partnership extends Flyte's safety program from the flight deck into the cabin, ensuring each aircraft is prepared for medical emergencies as well as aviation ones. LifeVac is the first and only suction anti-choking device to receive FDA De Novo authorization, cleared as a second-line treatment after standard choking-rescue protocols. It is non-powered, non-invasive and single-use, and has been credited in more than 6,200 reported choking rescues worldwide.

Placing LifeVac devices on every aircraft provides crews with an additional tool to respond to in-flight choking incidents, where outside help is not available.

Flyte's broader safety ecosystem integrates multiple layers of protection, including the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), Safe Return Emergency Autoland technology, advanced Garmin flight deck systems, and a standardized fleet built entirely around the Vision Jet to reduce operational variables.

"Safety isn't one feature. It's a system, and it's our foundation," said Marc Sellouk, Founder of Flyte. Arthur Lih, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LifeVac added that "pairing LifeVac's life-saving airway clearance technology with the Vision Jet's industry-leading safety systems, we're helping create one of the most comprehensive safety platforms in the skies."

VTAK has traded between $0.61 and $4.94 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $1.37, up 92.23%. During overnight trading, the stock is at $1.13, down 17.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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