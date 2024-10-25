Flying Nickel Finalizes Sale of Minago Nickel Project

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSE:FLYN) has released an update.

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. has received the final court approval for its arrangement with Norway House Cree Nation to sell the Minago Nickel Project for $8 million, along with other considerations. The deal, which was approved by shareholders, is expected to close by the end of October 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

