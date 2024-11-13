News & Insights

FLYHT Aerospace Faces Revenue Decline Amid Restructuring

November 13, 2024 — 09:33 pm EST

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (TSE:FLY) has released an update.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions reported a 14% decline in revenue for Q3 2024, primarily due to significant drops in SaaS and Licensing revenue, despite increases in Hardware and Technical Services. The company’s gross margin decreased slightly due to shifts in revenue sources, and operating expenses rose significantly, largely due to non-recurring restructuring costs. Despite these challenges, FLYHT remains focused on its Edge products and the commercialization of AFIRS Edge+ and FLYHT-WVSS-II.

