FLYHT Aerospace to be Acquired by Firan Technology

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (TSE:FLY) has released an update.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Firan Technology Group in a transaction valued at approximately CAD$13.2 million, offering shareholders a 41% premium. This acquisition positions FLYHT to accelerate the commercialization of its 5G compatible AFIRS Edge product line, while allowing shareholders to benefit from the potential future growth of a scaled entity.

