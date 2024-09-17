FLXS Partners With 3D Cloud for Enhanced Retail Solutions

Following a thorough vendor evaluation, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS teams up with 3D Cloud for its 3D digital asset management and product configuration needs. This collaboration will provide more than 2,500 Flexsteel retailers with advanced 3D product visualization tools.



The integration of 3D Cloud is expected to enhance product visualization, streamline configuration processes and improve overall efficiency for Flexsteel’s retail partners. It will provide Flexsteel’s retailers with tools to create interactive brand experiences, including self-service product renders, WebAR and product configurators. This will enable FLXS to deliver more dynamic and engaging customer interactions.



Flexsteel plans to leverage its investment in 3D content across various applications. This strategy aims to ensure consistent branding, enhance marketing efforts and improve operational efficiency.

FLXS’ YTD Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 120.7% year to date compared with the industry‘s 33.1% growth. FLXS effectively managed its operations. It capitalized on sustained productivity and cost-saving measures, maintained pricing discipline and actively managed its product portfolio to its advantage. The company is expected to benefit from its growth strategy and new product introductions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite challenges in the industry, primarily stemming from changes in consumer spending preferences away from home furnishings, the company expects net sales growth of 5-10% year over year in first-quarter fiscal 2025. The same is expected to rise 2-6% in the fiscal 2025.



The company is committed to growth and gaining market share despite industry challenges. For fiscal 2025, it plans to advance through core markets and expand into new ones with robust strategies and investments.



FLXS focuses on investing in consumer insights, innovation and marketing to drive long-term growth. Flexsteel’s increased investment in consumer insights is expected to identify and address emerging needs. It also invests in innovation that differentiates the company and is protected by intellectual property, trademarks or exclusivity.



Additionally, the company enhances marketing and brand awareness by strengthening direct consumer engagement while continuing successful trade partner marketing. Alongside these efforts, Flexsteel remains committed to achieving profit growth through operational excellence and disciplined portfolio management in fiscal 2025 and

beyond.

