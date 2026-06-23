FLXS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/24/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/24/26, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (Symbol: FLXS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 7/6/26. As a percentage of FLXS's recent stock price of $65.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FLXS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLXS's low point in its 52 week range is $32.65 per share, with $66.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.22.

In Tuesday trading, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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Further FLXS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.