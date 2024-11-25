Flux Power receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq

Flux Power (FLUX) Holdings announced that on November 20, 2024, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq rules, the Company has until December 16, 2024, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for the Form 10-K to regain compliance, or April 14, 2025. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

