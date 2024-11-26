Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $320 from $308 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $320 from $308 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Headlines from the firm’s conversations include FanDuel’s underlying upgrade cycle in 2024 with potential for another in 2025, as well as FanDuel superior pricing capabilities vs. competitors, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm calculated 46% year over year revenue growth for FanDuel skins for October 2024, representing y/y acceleration vs. 41% in the year-ago period.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FLUT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.