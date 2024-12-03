Flutter Entertainment Executives’ Share Transactions Unveiled

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has reported share transactions involving its top executives. CEO Peter Jackson exercised 155 options under the company’s Sharesave Scheme, while CFO Robert Coldrake not only exercised the same number of options but also sold 182 shares on the London Stock Exchange. These moves may hold interest for investors tracking executive activities and their implications on the stock’s future.

