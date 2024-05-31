Flutter Entertainment Embraces NYSE Primary Listing

Flutter Entertainment PLC (GB:FLTR) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has shifted its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), signaling a strategic move to emphasize the growing US sports betting and iGaming market, following shareholder approval. The change complements the company’s recent relocation of its operational headquarters to New York. Flutter, boasting the top position in the US with FanDuel and an impressive $11,790 million in global revenue for fiscal 2023, aims to leverage its scale for long-term growth and industry innovation.

For further insights into GB:FLTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.