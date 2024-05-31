News & Insights

Flutter Entertainment Embraces NYSE Primary Listing

May 31, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Flutter Entertainment PLC (GB:FLTR) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has shifted its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), signaling a strategic move to emphasize the growing US sports betting and iGaming market, following shareholder approval. The change complements the company’s recent relocation of its operational headquarters to New York. Flutter, boasting the top position in the US with FanDuel and an impressive $11,790 million in global revenue for fiscal 2023, aims to leverage its scale for long-term growth and industry innovation.

