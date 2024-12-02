Flutter Entertainment Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has announced the redemption and cancellation of its own shares, acquiring over 13,000 shares at an average price of approximately $275 each. This activity is part of a larger $5 billion buyback program aimed at enhancing shareholder value, with a specific allocation of $350 million set to be repurchased by the end of March 2025. The transactions, executed through Goldman Sachs, are a strategic move by Flutter to optimize its capital structure.

