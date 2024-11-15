Fluor gets limited notice to proceed for Romania nuclear power plant expansion

Fluor (FLR) announced that its joint venture, or JV, has received a limited notice to proceed for the design phase of Units 3 & 4 at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant in Romania. EnergoNuclear S.A., a subsidiary of SN Nuclearelectrica S.A., signed the contract during a ceremony at the United Nations COP29 climate change conference in Baku, Azerbaijan earlier. It marks a milestone in Romania’s advancement of sustainability and energy security for the region. The Fluor-led JV consists of Fluor, AtkinsRealis, Sargent & Lundy and Ansaldo Nucleare.

