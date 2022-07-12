Fluor (FLR) Wins NFE Fast LNG 2 Project, Boosts Backlog

Fluor Corporation FLR has secured a contract from New Fortress Energy Inc. for the engineering, procurement and fabrication management of the New Fortress Energy or NFE Fast LNG 2 project. The undisclosed value of this full notice-to-proceed (‘FNTP”) contract will be reflected in Fluor’s second-quarter 2022.



This project calls for the placing of LNG gas treating and liquefaction plant on fixed offshore platforms. The plant has a capacity of a nominal 1.4 million tonnes per annum.



Fluor as well as other licensors and suppliers provides the NFE with an integrated modular mid-scale LNG export solution for these projects.



The latest project is the second offshore modular mid-scale LNG plant that Fluor has received from NFE in 2022. Fluor won the NFE Fast LNG 1 project during the first quarter of 2022 and this reimbursable contract is for the construction of a modular, mid-scale facility off the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Solid Prospects for 2022

The overall prospects in the energy market have evolved currently with countries and clients evaluating capital investments needed to support energy security and energy transition. Oil prices have accelerated over the last few months. However, Fluor’s clients have been showing CapEx discipline. The company has significant prospects for the remainder of 2022 which includes a large international petrochemical facility and additional refinery work in Mexico.



Moreover, energy transition continues to make steady progress across the company’s end markets. Notable ongoing work includes a carbon capture and sequestration project in North Dakota, ongoing work to support various clients in their efforts to decarbonize facilities and a lithium hydroxide monohydrate plant in China.



The company exited first-quarter 2022 with a healthy ending backlog of $19.3 billion and a total backlog of $19.25 billion. Management expects bookings to be solid during the rest of 2022 and help it achieve a $2.50-$2.90 per share gross margin by 2024.



For 2022, Fluor expects an adjusted EPS of $1.15-$1.40 per share from continuing operations. In 2022, it assumes increased opportunities for new awards across all segments and continued progress on the company's cost optimization program.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings of $1.29 and $1.70 per share indicates 37.2% and 32% year-over-year growth, respectively. The solid growth rate depicts the stock's promising future.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fluor shares have advanced 47.2% over the past year against the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 1.9% decline.

Zacks Rank

Fluor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Better-Ranked Stocks in the Construction Sector

Primoris Services Corporation PRIM, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement and engineering services.



PRIM’s 2022 earnings are likely to rise 19.4%. The company’s earnings estimates have increased to $2.59 from $2.49 per share over the past 60 days.



KBR, Inc. KBR, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers. Its mission-critical government services, high-end and differentiated government business work, strong margin performance, proprietary technology solutions and a significant increase in backlog (particularly in Government Solution) are expected to boost 2022 earnings.



KBR’s 2022 earnings are likely to rise 7.9%. The company has seen a 0.4% upward estimate revision for 2022 earnings in the past 60 days.



Toll Brothers Inc. TOL, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, mostly offers luxury homes and its communities are located in prosperous suburban areas with easy access to major cities.



TOL’s expected earnings growth rate for fiscal 2022 is 53.7%. The consensus mark for its fiscal 2022 earnings has moved up to $10.19 per share from $9.87 in the past 60 days.

