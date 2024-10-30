News & Insights

Fluidra Extends Share Buyback Program Through 2026

Fluidra (ES:FDR) has released an update.

Fluidra has announced an extension of its share buyback program, continuing its incentivized share purchase plan for employees. The program aims to acquire up to 500,000 shares, valued at 12.5 million euros, from January 2025 to December 2026. This strategic extension highlights Fluidra’s commitment to rewarding its workforce and maintaining market stability.

