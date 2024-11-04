Fluidra Announces 2024 Dividend Distribution Plan

Fluidra (ES:FDR) has released an update.

Fluidra has announced a cash dividend of 0.55 euros per share, to be distributed in two installments in 2024, with the second payment scheduled for December. Shareholders should note the relevant dates for trading and registration to ensure eligibility for the dividend. This move reflects Fluidra’s commitment to returning value to its investors.

