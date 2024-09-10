Fluent Confirms Ryan Perfit As CFO

(RTTNews) - Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) announced Tuesday that appointment of Ryan Perfit as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Perfit has served as interim CFO since February 1, 2023.

Before joining Fluent, Perfit served as CFO at multiple high-growth start-ups, where he played a crucial role in fundraising efforts. He has over 20 years of experience as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers and FTI Consulting and leading finance teams in a wide range of industries.

Ryan spent seven years as a financial executive at Fluent, Inc., overseeing the finance function and serving as Interim CFO in charge of all public company financial responsibilities including investor relations and compliance.

After acting as a CFO for three start-ups in the Seed and Series A stages of funding, Ryan returned to Fluent as interim CFO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.