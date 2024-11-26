Fluence Energy price target lowered to $26 from $47 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered the firm’s price target on Fluence Energy (FLNC) to $26 from $47 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q4 report. The company continues to experience strong growth but an inability to deliver on expectations has created some skepticism among investors, which was not alleviated with an 80% second-half weighted revenue guide for fiscal 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Fluence’s 2025 guidance “asks trust” and “leaves more questions than answers.” However, Evercore thinks the company continues to gain traction in the market with its digital backlog now exceeding 64 GW, of which 4.5 GW is contracted.

