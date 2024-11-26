Fluence Energy price target lowered to $26 from $47 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered the firm’s price target on Fluence Energy (FLNC) to $26 from $47 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q4 report. The company continues to experience strong growth but an inability to deliver on expectations has created some skepticism among investors, which was not alleviated with an 80% second-half weighted revenue guide for fiscal 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Fluence’s 2025 guidance “asks trust” and “leaves more questions than answers.” However, Evercore thinks the company continues to gain traction in the market with its digital backlog now exceeding 64 GW, of which 4.5 GW is contracted.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FLNC:
- Fluence Energy reports Q4 EPS 34c, consensus 29c
- Fluence Energy sees FY25 revenue $3.6B-$4.4B, consensus $3.94B
- Fluence Energy options imply 11.2% move in share price post-earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 25, 2024
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.