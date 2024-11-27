Fluence Energy price target lowered to $24 from $27 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Fluence Energy (FLNC) to $24 from $27 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported mostly in-line to positive FY24 results versus consensus estimates and backlog which remains strong despite fears regarding the impact to the industry from the recent change in US political administration.

