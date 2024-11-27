Fluence Energy price target lowered to $24 from $27 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Fluence Energy (FLNC) to $24 from $27 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported mostly in-line to positive FY24 results versus consensus estimates and backlog which remains strong despite fears regarding the impact to the industry from the recent change in US political administration.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FLNC:
- Fluence Energy price target lowered to $27 from $28 at RBC Capital
- Fluence Energy price target raised to $20 from $18 at Piper Sandler
- Fluence Energy Reports Record Year, Eyes Growth in 2025
- Fluence Energy price target lowered to $26 from $47 at Evercore ISI
- Fluence Energy reports Q4 EPS 34c, consensus 29c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.