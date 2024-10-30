News & Insights

Fluence Corporation Faces Revenue Dip Amid Project Delays

October 30, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Fluence Corporation Limited (AU:FLC) has released an update.

Fluence Corporation faced a challenging Q3 2024, with a 28% revenue drop compared to the previous year due to delays in the Ivory Coast project. However, the company saw a 13% growth in SPS and Recurring Revenue and improved gross margins to 31.8%, driven by a strategic focus on high-margin business units. Despite these gains, administrative delays led to a $5.1M EBITDA loss for the year to date.

