Fluence Corporation Faces Revenue Dip Amid Project Delays

Fluence Corporation faced a challenging Q3 2024, with a 28% revenue drop compared to the previous year due to delays in the Ivory Coast project. However, the company saw a 13% growth in SPS and Recurring Revenue and improved gross margins to 31.8%, driven by a strategic focus on high-margin business units. Despite these gains, administrative delays led to a $5.1M EBITDA loss for the year to date.

