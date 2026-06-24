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FLS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/26/26

June 24, 2026 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/26/26, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 7/10/26. As a percentage of FLS's recent stock price of $76.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

FLS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FLS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Flowserve Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FLS's low point in its 52 week range is $47.70 per share, with $92.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.64.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FLS makes up 31.25% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding FLS).

In Wednesday trading, Flowserve Corp shares are currently off about 4.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further FLS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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