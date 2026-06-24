FLS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/26/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/26/26, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.22, payable on 7/10/26. As a percentage of FLS's recent stock price of $76.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FLS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLS's low point in its 52 week range is $47.70 per share, with $92.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.64.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FLS makes up 31.25% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding FLS).

In Wednesday trading, Flowserve Corp shares are currently off about 4.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further FLS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.