FLQS Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the FLQS ETF (Symbol: FLQS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.27, changing hands as high as $43.30 per share. FLQS shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLQS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLQS's low point in its 52 week range is $34.72 per share, with $45.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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