Flowserve's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Flowserve Corporation’s FLS third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings (excluding 18 cents from non-recurring items) of 62 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line increased 24% year over year. Results benefited primarily from higher revenues generated in the quarter. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Flowserve’s total revenues of $1,133 million beat the consensus estimate of $1,127 million. The top line increased 3.5% year over year. Sales increased 4% on a constant-currency basis.



Aftermarket sales increased 2.1% year over year (up 2.8% on a constant-currency basis) to $577.3 million. Original equipment sales totaled $555.8 million, reflecting an increase of 5% year over year (up 5.2% on a constant-currency basis).



Total bookings amounted to $1.2 billion, reflecting an increase of 12.7% (up 13.4% on a constant-currency basis) year over year. The backlog at the end of the quarter was $2.8 billion, up 3.7% sequentially.

Segmental Details of FLS

Flowserve currently has two reportable segments, Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. A brief discussion of the segments is provided below:

Revenues from the Flowserve Pumps Division segment were $782.1 million, up 2.1% year over year. Our estimate was $784.3 million. Bookings increased 20.7% year over year to $886.6 million. Segmental operating income was $109.3 million, up 39.6% year over year.



Revenues from the Flow Control Division segment were $353.1 million, up 6.8% year over year. Our estimate was $345.6 million. Bookings of $318.4 million decreased 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. The segment’s operating income was $46.7 million, up 7.4% year over year.

Flowserve Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Flowserve Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Flowserve Corporation Quote

Margin Profile of FLS

In the third quarter, Flowserve’s cost of sales was relatively flat year over year at $776 million. Gross profit increased 12.4% year over year to $357.1 million and the margin increased 250 basis points (bps) to 31.5%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $259 million, up 2.8% year over year.



Operating income increased 46.8% year over year to $103.2 million. The operating margin was 9.1%, up 270 bps year over year. The effective tax rate was 22.8%.

Flowserve’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, Flowserve had cash and cash equivalents of $611.7 million compared with $545.7 million at the end of 2023. Long-term debt (due after one year) was $1.17 billion, relatively stable from its level at the end of 2023.



In the first nine months of 2024, the company generated net cash of $228 million from operating activities compared with $131.1 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $52.2 million, up 9.9% year over year.



During the same period, the company used $82.8 million for distributing dividends and repurchased shares worth $20.1 million.

2024 Guidance of FLS

Flowserve continues to expect a 4-6% increase in revenues from the year-ago level. The company currently anticipates earnings per share (on a reported basis) to be between $2.15 and $2.35 compared with the earlier guided range of $2.25-$2.45. Adjusted earnings per share are still estimated to be in the band of $2.60–$2.75.



The adjusted tax rate is projected to be approximately 21%. The company forecasts net interest expense and capital expenditure to be in the range of $60-$65 million and $75-$85 million, respectively.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

FLS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Graham Corporation GHM currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 133.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 earnings has remained stable.



Ingersoll-Rand plc IR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. IR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Ingersoll-Rand’s 2024 earnings has inched up 0.6%.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. PH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has increased 0.3%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graham Corporation (GHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.