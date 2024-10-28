News & Insights

Flowserve Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

October 28, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Flowserve Corporation reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with bookings rising by 12.7% to $1.20 billion and a significant increase in operating cash flow by 121% year-over-year. The company also achieved improved margins, with adjusted gross and operating margins up by 270 and 240 basis points, respectively. Earnings per share saw substantial growth, with adjusted EPS at 62 cents, up 24% from the prior year, despite a 7 cent impact from specific charges. With a robust backlog and strategic initiatives in place, Flowserve is well-positioned for continued growth.

