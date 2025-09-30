Flowserve (FLS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.16, changing hands as low as $52.62 per share. Flowserve Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLS's low point in its 52 week range is $37.34 per share, with $65.0767 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.