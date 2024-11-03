Flowing Cloud Technology Announces Executive Director Resignation

Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. (HK:6610) has released an update.

Flowing Cloud Technology Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Li Yanhao as an executive director, effective November 3, 2024, as he plans to focus on other commitments. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Li’s contributions and confirmed that his departure was amicable, with no issues raised. This leadership change may interest investors monitoring the company’s strategic direction and management stability.

