Flowco Holdings Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Flowco Holdings Inc. (FLOC) announced a profit for first quarter of $7.44 million

The company's earnings totaled $7.44 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $6.17 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $209.53 million from $192.35 million last year.

Flowco Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.44 Mln. vs. $6.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $209.53 Mln vs. $192.35 Mln last year.

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