Flow Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Flow Capital Corp (TSE:FW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Flow Capital Corp reported robust financial results for Q3 2024, with loan interest revenue increasing by 46% year-over-year to a record $2.5 million. The company also saw a significant rise in recurring free cash flow and a strong internal rate of return from its senior secured loan book. Flow Capital continues to demonstrate growth and profitability, reinforcing its position as a key player in the venture debt market.

For further insights into TSE:FW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.