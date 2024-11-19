Flow Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Flow Capital Corp (TSE:FW) has released an update.
Flow Capital Corp reported robust financial results for Q3 2024, with loan interest revenue increasing by 46% year-over-year to a record $2.5 million. The company also saw a significant rise in recurring free cash flow and a strong internal rate of return from its senior secured loan book. Flow Capital continues to demonstrate growth and profitability, reinforcing its position as a key player in the venture debt market.
