Flow Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 19, 2024 — 05:55 pm EST

Flow Capital Corp (TSE:FW) has released an update.

Flow Capital Corp reported robust financial results for Q3 2024, with loan interest revenue increasing by 46% year-over-year to a record $2.5 million. The company also saw a significant rise in recurring free cash flow and a strong internal rate of return from its senior secured loan book. Flow Capital continues to demonstrate growth and profitability, reinforcing its position as a key player in the venture debt market.

