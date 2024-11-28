Flow Capital Initiates Share Buyback Program

Flow Capital Corp (TSE:FW) has released an update.

Flow Capital Corp. has announced a normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 2,289,547 of its common shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value by addressing market prices that may not reflect the company’s potential. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, and the process will be conducted through the TSX Venture Exchange with Ventum Financial Corp. as the broker.

