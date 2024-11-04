News & Insights

Floor & Decor price target raised to $100 from $97.50 at Stifel

November 04, 2024 — 08:01 am EST

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Floor & Decor to $100 from $97.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Following Q3 earnings, the firm’s F&D revenue outlook remains largely unchanged with its EBITDA estimates moving higher given the continued gross margin strength. Company commentary suggests the strength should continue into FY25, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

