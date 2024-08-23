Floor & Decor (FND) to Debut in Rhode Island With Warehouse Store

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND announced its debut in Warwick, RI with a warehouse store and design center.



Located at 300 Quaker Lane, the new store will house a team of approximately 50 full-time and part-time associates led by the store’s chief executive merchant. The opening of the store will be celebrated by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug 29, 2024, with the Chamber of Commerce of Central Rhode Island.



The Warwick store will give away a $5,000 Floor Makeover and a VIP ticket package to Providence College Men’s Basketball Home Opener as part of its opening festivities. Also, it will host a family-friendly "Best In Town" event and Million Dollar Dice Roll on Aug 31. The company will be hosting a special Pro Industry Networking Event on Sep 12 to welcome its PRO network to the new warehouse location.



To promote the store opening, FND will partner with Smell D Roses, Cafe Tempo Coffee House, Sugar Mama’s Sweets and Treats, and Jack’s Snacks, A Dog Bakery.

Encouraging Footprint Expansion Initiatives

Floor & Decor indulges in profitable investments to process its expansion strategies primarily through improvements in existing stores and opening new stores. By expanding its footprint and product portfolio, the company can reach out to new communities and accelerate its growth momentum.



As of the first six months of fiscal 2024, the company opened nine new warehouse stores, bringing the quarter-end count to 230 warehouse stores and five design studios. It aims to open 30 new warehouse stores in 2024 and 25 new warehouse stores in 2025. The company’s long-term goal is to operate 500 warehouse stores in the United States. It is well-positioned to achieve this target and is strategically making investments to foster the expansion trend.

Shares of this specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories have gained 15% in the past year against the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry’s 0.3% decline.

Floor & Decor currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



