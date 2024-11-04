News & Insights

Flight Centre Travel Sees Change in Substantial Holder

November 04, 2024 — 03:24 am EST

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has experienced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, with State Street Bank and Trust Company adjusting its voting power through various securities lending agreements. This shift reflects the dynamic nature of investment strategies and could influence stakeholders’ perspectives on the company’s stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

