Flight Centre Travel Group Reports Strong FY24 Financial Results

November 13, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the fiscal year 2024, achieving a record total transaction value of $23.74 billion and a significant profit recovery with a 131% increase in underlying profit before tax. The company strengthened its balance sheet by reducing debt, buying back convertible notes, and maintaining over $1.1 billion in cash and investments, while also returning $88 million to shareholders through dividends and capital management initiatives.

