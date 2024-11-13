News & Insights

Flight Centre Travel Group Eyes Future Growth

November 13, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited reported solid growth in ticket volumes despite challenges from airfare deflation, particularly in Australia and Asia. The company’s diversified travel business, driven by its Grow to Win strategy, exceeded pre-COVID levels in FY24 and is set to further enhance productivity and customer benefits with its Productive Operations initiative. Flight Centre’s strong foundations and commitment to digitization and customer service position it well for continued growth in the global travel market.

