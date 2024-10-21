Flexsteel Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results and Growth Outlook

Flexsteel ( (FLXS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. announced robust fiscal first-quarter 2025 results, highlighting a 10% sales growth alongside an increase in operating margins. The company’s strategic focus on innovation and market expansion has driven significant profitability improvements, as evidenced by a GAAP operating income surge to $6 million. Despite challenging industry demand, Flexsteel remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, raising sales and operating profit guidance for the fiscal year, while maintaining financial discipline to support future investments.

