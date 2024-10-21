News & Insights

Flexsteel Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results and Growth Outlook

October 21, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Flexsteel ( (FLXS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. announced robust fiscal first-quarter 2025 results, highlighting a 10% sales growth alongside an increase in operating margins. The company’s strategic focus on innovation and market expansion has driven significant profitability improvements, as evidenced by a GAAP operating income surge to $6 million. Despite challenging industry demand, Flexsteel remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, raising sales and operating profit guidance for the fiscal year, while maintaining financial discipline to support future investments.

Stocks mentioned

FLXS

