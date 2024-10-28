FlexShopper annoounces purchase option for 91% of Seris 2 Preferred Stock

FlexShopper (FPAY) has entered into a purchase option agreement with the majority holder of the Company’s Series 2 Preferred Stock, in which FlexShopper has the option to redeem 91% of FlexShopper’s Preferred Stock at a 50+% discount to the second quarter of 2024 liquidation preference of approximately $43 million. The discount is based upon the date of repayment and the option to purchase lasts for a one-year period. In addition, further payments to the seller of the Preferred Stock may be required based upon the purchase price in a change of control in the next 12 months or patent settlement announcements in the next 24 months. “We are excited to pursue options to redeem over 90% of our outstanding Series 2 Preferred Stock at a significant discount to its liquidation preference. We believe this opportunity will enhance shareholder value by improving our cost of capital, simplifying our capital structure and transferring $23 million of equity value to our common shareholders, representing approximately $1 per share. In addition, the redemption of our Series 2 Preferred Stock at a 50%+ discount will be highly accretive to earnings and will contribute approximately $4 million to annual operating income,” said Russ Heiser.

