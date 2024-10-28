News & Insights

Stocks

FlexShopper annoounces purchase option for 91% of Seris 2 Preferred Stock

October 28, 2024 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

FlexShopper (FPAY) has entered into a purchase option agreement with the majority holder of the Company’s Series 2 Preferred Stock, in which FlexShopper has the option to redeem 91% of FlexShopper’s Preferred Stock at a 50+% discount to the second quarter of 2024 liquidation preference of approximately $43 million. The discount is based upon the date of repayment and the option to purchase lasts for a one-year period. In addition, further payments to the seller of the Preferred Stock may be required based upon the purchase price in a change of control in the next 12 months or patent settlement announcements in the next 24 months. “We are excited to pursue options to redeem over 90% of our outstanding Series 2 Preferred Stock at a significant discount to its liquidation preference. We believe this opportunity will enhance shareholder value by improving our cost of capital, simplifying our capital structure and transferring $23 million of equity value to our common shareholders, representing approximately $1 per share. In addition, the redemption of our Series 2 Preferred Stock at a 50%+ discount will be highly accretive to earnings and will contribute approximately $4 million to annual operating income,” said Russ Heiser.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FPAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FPAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.