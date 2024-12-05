Flexiroam Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments

Flexiroam Ltd (AU:FRX) has released an update.

Flexiroam Limited has appointed Mr. Wee Keat Chan as a Non-Executive Director to enhance its governance and strategic oversight, leveraging his 30 years of expertise in financial consulting and international business. Concurrently, Mr. Tat Seng Koh will take over as Chair of the Board, continuing to share his extensive knowledge of the company. These leadership changes aim to strengthen Flexiroam’s corporate governance and contribute to its promising future.

