Flexiroam Revises FY2024 Financials Due to Accounting Error

Flexiroam Ltd (AU:FRX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Flexiroam Limited (ASX: FRX) has announced a restatement of its FY2024 financial statements due to an accounting error, leading to a reduction in reported revenue by AUD 421,125. This misstatement, identified during a management review, was tied to a deferred credit from a previous transaction that was incorrectly recorded. The revised figures show a higher net loss after tax, emphasizing the importance of accurate financial reporting in maintaining investor confidence.

For further insights into AU:FRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.