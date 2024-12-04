Flexiroam Revises FY2024 Financials Due to Accounting Error

Flexiroam Ltd (AU:FRX) has released an update.
Flexiroam Limited (ASX: FRX) has announced a restatement of its FY2024 financial statements due to an accounting error, leading to a reduction in reported revenue by AUD 421,125. This misstatement, identified during a management review, was tied to a deferred credit from a previous transaction that was incorrectly recorded. The revised figures show a higher net loss after tax, emphasizing the importance of accurate financial reporting in maintaining investor confidence.
