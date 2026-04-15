Flexible Solutions International, Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) reported earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.79 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $3.04 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $38.52 million from $38.23 million last year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.79 Mln. vs. $3.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $38.52 Mln vs. $38.23 Mln last year.

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